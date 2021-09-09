Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yul Edochie: In a free, fair presidential election in Nigeria, I'll defeat all candidates, actor declares
Legit  - Yul Edochie has made a bold claim as it regards the 2023 general elections. Edochie said he would defeat other presidential aspirants in a free, fair election.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yul Edochie: I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free & Fair Presidential Election (Photo) Igbere TV News:
Yul Edochie: I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free & Fair Presidential Election (Photo)
I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free & Fair Presidential Election – Yul Edochie Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free & Fair Presidential Election – Yul Edochie
I’ll Defeat All Candidates In A Free,Fair Election- Yul Edochie News Break:
I’ll Defeat All Candidates In A Free,Fair Election- Yul Edochie
2023 Elections: I’ll Defeat All Candidates In The Presidential Election- Yul Edochie iBrand TV:
2023 Elections: I’ll Defeat All Candidates In The Presidential Election- Yul Edochie
‘In a free and fair Presidential election in Nigeria, I’ll defeat all candidates’ Actor Yul Edochie Kemi Filani Blog:
‘In a free and fair Presidential election in Nigeria, I’ll defeat all candidates’ Actor Yul Edochie


   More Picks
1 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
3 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
6 THISDAY Law Editor, Onikepo Braithwaite, 129 Other Lawyers Shortlisted for Award of SAN Rank - This Day, 23 hours ago
7 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Movie director Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Forgive Boma – Whitemoney begs Angel - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info