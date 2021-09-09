Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
‘God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria’, Williams Uchemba recounts how he started helping the poor
Kemi Filani Blog
- Nollywood actor and comedian Williams Uchemba has stated his motivation behind the assistance he renders to the less privileged.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
How God told me to free Nigerians from poverty - Actor Williams Uchemba
Yaba Left Online:
God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria — Actor Williams Uchemba
Information Nigeria:
God Gave Me A Message To Free People From Poverty In Nigeria — Actor Williams Uchemba
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria — Actor Williams Uchemba
Pulse Nigeria:
Williams Uchemba reveals how God sent him to deliver his people from poverty
Naija Parrot:
God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria — Actor Williams Uchemba
Instablog 9ja:
God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria — Actor Williams Uchemba [Swipe]
Tori News:
How God Told Me To Free Nigerians From Poverty – Actor, Williams Uchemba
More Picks
1
Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
“I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne -
Kanyi Daily,
21 hours ago
7
Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors -
Kemi Filani Blog,
4 hours ago
10
Phone network shut down in Katsina -
Daily Trust,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...