Release Igbo youths detained by security agencies, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells Buhari

Release Igbo youths detained by security agencies, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells Buhari



The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to see to the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineRelease Igbo youths detained by security agencies, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells BuhariThe President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to see to the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%