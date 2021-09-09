Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP governors take over party as Fintiri chairs convention planning committee
News photo Vanguard News  - By Dirisu Yakubu The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri as chairman of the party’s convention organizing

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

