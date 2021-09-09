Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kaduna State Government has said schools across the state are expected to resume on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna to reopen schools September 12 Daily Trust:
Kaduna to reopen schools September 12
Kaduna govt directs schools to open September 12 The Punch:
Kaduna govt directs schools to open September 12
Kaduna govt directs schools to open September 12 Vanguard News:
Kaduna govt directs schools to open September 12
Kaduna Schools To Reopen September 12 The Trent:
Kaduna Schools To Reopen September 12
Kaduna To Reopen Schools September 12 Information Nigeria:
Kaduna To Reopen Schools September 12
Primary, Secondary Schools In Kaduna To Reopen From Sunday – Govt Independent:
Primary, Secondary Schools In Kaduna To Reopen From Sunday – Govt
Kaduna govt orders schools to resume September 12 Ripples Nigeria:
Kaduna govt orders schools to resume September 12
Kaduna to reopen schools next week Pulse Nigeria:
Kaduna to reopen schools next week
Kaduna govt directs schools to open Daily Nigerian:
Kaduna govt directs schools to open
Kaduna Govt directs schools to open Sept. 12 Prompt News:
Kaduna Govt directs schools to open Sept. 12
Kaduna to reopen schools September 12 | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kaduna to reopen schools September 12 | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Insecurity: Schools In Kaduna State To Reopen On September 12 Tori News:
Insecurity: Schools In Kaduna State To Reopen On September 12


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
7 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Phone network shut down in Katsina - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info