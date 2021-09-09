Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


So armed robbers can rob DSS in this same country where DSS burst anywhere even in the dead hours of the night - Eedris Abdulkareem mocks secret police
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to reports of the Department of State Services losing its case file on associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho to armed robbers.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m Shocked To See That Armed Robbers Can Rob DSS – Eedris Abdulkareem The Info Stride:
I’m Shocked To See That Armed Robbers Can Rob DSS – Eedris Abdulkareem
So armed robbers can rob DSS in this same country where DSS burst anywhere even in the dead hours of the night Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
So armed robbers can rob DSS in this same country where DSS burst anywhere even in the dead hours of the night
Eedris Abdulkareem mocks DSS over robbery incident Pulse Nigeria:
Eedris Abdulkareem mocks DSS over robbery incident
Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts DSS Over Robbery Incident The Will:
Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts DSS Over Robbery Incident
Eedris Abdulkareem makes jest of DSS over the loss of file. Mp3 Bullet:
Eedris Abdulkareem makes jest of DSS over the loss of file.


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 7 hours ago
8 You Are A Bandit-Lover, Join Them In Zamfara For Shawarma – Femi Adesina Fires Gumi - Naija News, 18 hours ago
9 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info