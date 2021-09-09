Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
E-naira: CBN Dep. Gov. urges banks to strengthen operational capacity
News Diary Online
- Mr Folashodun Shonubi, Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has urged Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to strengthen their operational capacity to effectively [...]
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
41%
More Picks
1
Paralympics: Foundation Hails Medallists, Sports Minister -
Independent,
9 mins ago
2
2023: Chieftain Cautions APC Against Imposition Of Candidates -
Independent,
9 mins ago
3
Manchester United release official photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's signing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 mins ago
4
Governments using Pegasus spyware should be held responsible, says MEP -
Nigeria Breaking News,
11 mins ago
5
Top 10 Nigerian songs this week 1.@iamkissdaniel -Lie 2.@Omah_Lay -Understand 3.@fireboydml-Peru 4.@burnaboy -Question 5.@ayrastarr -Bloody Samaritan 6.@adekunleGOLD -Sinner 7.@LadiPoe -Feeling 8.@wizkidayo -Essence (Rmx) 9.@babyboyav -Big Thug Boys ... -
Pulse Nigeria,
11 mins ago
6
Scanners for 3 ports to arrive this month ― Official -
Vanguard News,
30 mins ago
7
What Tremendous Change Have You Experienced In Your Life Lately? -
Nairaland Forum,
37 mins ago
8
Christian Eriksen to have pivotal medical examination which will determine whether he can return to playing football after his on-field cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 -
Monte Oz Live,
39 mins ago
9
A Case For Men Who Don’t Want To Date Single Mothers -
Nairaland Forum,
43 mins ago
10
My N-Power Dashboard Is Not Showing Verification Venue -
Nairaland Forum,
43 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...