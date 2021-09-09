Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kidnapping: 1.3 million children impacted by attacks on schools in Nigeria —UN
The Punch
- Kidnapping: 1.3 million children impacted by attacks on schools in Nigeria —UN
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
UN condemns schools’ attacks, wants adequate protection for Nigerian children
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Kidnapping: 1.3 Million Children Impacted By Attacks On Schools In Nigeria - UN
Prompt News:
UN condemns schools’ attacks, wants adequate protection for Nigerian children
The Street Journal:
UN Condemns Schools’ Attacks, Wants Adequate Protection For Nigerian Children
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
BBNaija: You’re too exposed for your age – Whitemoney tells Angel -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
BBNaija S6: Cross reacts as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with romantic flower gift -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
BBNaija: The Truth On What Happened Under The Duvet With Me And Boma – Tega Reveals -
Anaedo Online,
17 hours ago
9
Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Taliban agrees to let 200 American civilians and foreigners working in Afghanistan fly out of Kabul Airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...