FG addressed only 2 of 8 ASUU’s demands — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday said only two of its eight demands have so far been met by the Federal Government in the last nine months.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

