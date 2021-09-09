Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Apapa Customs Command Generates N87.8bn In 1 Month
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Apapa Customs command generates N87.8bn in August
Vanguard News:
Apapa Customs command generates N87.8bn in August
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian Customs generates N87.8bn in 1 month at Apapa Command
The Eagle Online:
Apapa Customs command generated N87.8b in August
Pulse Nigeria:
Tincan Island customs command generates N320bn in 8 months
PM News:
Tin Can Island Customs command hits N320bn revenue in 8 months
Prompt News:
Apapa Customs command generates N87.8bn in August
Maritime First Newspaper:
CUSTOMS: Apapa flaunts seizure of Captagon Pills as it generates N88bn in August
More Picks
1
Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
“I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne -
Kanyi Daily,
21 hours ago
7
Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors -
Kemi Filani Blog,
4 hours ago
10
Phone network shut down in Katsina -
Daily Trust,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...