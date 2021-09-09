Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU says FG has addressed only 2 of its 8 demands
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - The union says Nigerias educational system might soon be engulfed in another crisis

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG addressed only two of our eight demands —ASUU Nigerian Tribune:
FG addressed only two of our eight demands —ASUU
FG addressed only 2 of our demands – ASUU Republican Nigeria:
FG addressed only 2 of our demands – ASUU
FG addressed only 2 of our demands – ASUU Within Nigeria:
FG addressed only 2 of our demands – ASUU
ASUU says FG addressed only 2 of 8 its demands Politics Nigeria:
ASUU says FG addressed only 2 of 8 its demands


   More Picks
1 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 BBNaija: The Truth On What Happened Under The Duvet With Me And Boma – Tega Reveals - Anaedo Online, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: Cross reacts as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with romantic flower gift - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: Jaypaul's mum in tears as she campaigns for son - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Emmanuel reveals why he wants Angel - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Taliban agrees to let 200 American civilians and foreigners working in Afghanistan fly out of Kabul Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info