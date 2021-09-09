You Are A Bandit-Lover, Join Them In Zamfara For Shawarma – Femi Adesina Fires Gumi Naija News - The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has submitted that only those who decide not to be reasonably objective are saying the current administration is not doing enough in the fight against insecurity.



News Credibility Score: 50%