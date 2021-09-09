Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSE: Market cap down by 0.01% as investors lose N1.66bn
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N1.66 billion following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.01 percent on Thursday. The equity capitalization dipped by N1.66 billion after closing at N20.424 trillion from N20.426 trillion posted ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Investors lose N146bn on NGX Vanguard News:
Investors lose N146bn on NGX
Investors lose N146bn on NGX National Accord:
Investors lose N146bn on NGX
Investors lose N146bn on Nigerian exchange market Daily Nigerian:
Investors lose N146bn on Nigerian exchange market
Investors lose heavily N146bn on Nigerian Stock Exchange - P.M. News PM News:
Investors lose heavily N146bn on Nigerian Stock Exchange - P.M. News
Investors Lose N146bn On NGX Global Village Extra:
Investors Lose N146bn On NGX


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
8 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 "You bit the finger that fed you" Comedian MC Morris accuses Simi of turning her back on him and others who helped her grow after she made it in the industry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info