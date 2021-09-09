Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits escaping the current military onslaught in Zamfara state have killed six persons and abducted many in Lambar Tureta in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

 

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

