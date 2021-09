News at a Glance

Ilorin Court Jails Two Undergraduates For Cybercrime Offences (Photos) Naija Loaded - Two undergraduate students have been jailed for cybercrime offences in Ilorin, Kwara State. The convicts, Olamilekan Ezekiel Adebayo and Ibrahim Najeeb Omotosho are from the Kwara State University, Malete and Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin respectively.



