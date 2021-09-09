Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Manchester United release official photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's signing
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Manchester United have released official photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's signing.

 

The five time ballon d'Or winner's return to Old Trafford last month has been met with hyst

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ronaldo The Guardian:
Ronaldo's Man Utd return already a winner for the Glazers
Ronaldo speaks on second mission in Manchester United - P.M. News PM News:
Ronaldo speaks on second mission in Manchester United - P.M. News
Ronaldo Pulse Nigeria:
Ronaldo's Man Utd return already a winner for the Glazers
Ronaldo: I’m not on vacation at Manchester United The Eagle Online:
Ronaldo: I’m not on vacation at Manchester United
Manchester United release photos of Cristiano Ronaldo signing Gist Reel:
Manchester United release photos of Cristiano Ronaldo signing
Manchester United release official photos of Cristiano Ronaldo Monte Oz Live:
Manchester United release official photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's signing


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 7 hours ago
8 You Are A Bandit-Lover, Join Them In Zamfara For Shawarma – Femi Adesina Fires Gumi - Naija News, 18 hours ago
9 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info