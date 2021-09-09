Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market
Naija Loaded  - The Nigerian Naira has hit an all-time low in 48 years after trading for 545$ in parallel markets on Thursday, September 9.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

