Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market
Naija Loaded
- The Nigerian Naira has hit an all-time low in 48 years after trading for 545$ in parallel markets on Thursday, September 9.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Naira now trading at 545/$ in parallel market
The Trent:
Naira Falls To 545 Per Dollar
Nigerian Eye:
Naira falls to N540 per dollar
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Naira now trading at 545/$ in parallel market
Talk Glitz:
Naira Falls Further To ₦540 Per Dollar
Infotrust News:
Naira Sinks To 48 Year Low … Trades For 545 Per Dollar At Parallel Market
Tunde Ednut:
Naira now trading at 545/$ in parallel market
Within Nigeria:
Naira now trading at 545/$ in parallel market
Monte Oz Live:
Naira now trading at 545/$ in parallel market
Olajide TV:
Naira now trading at 545/$ in parallel market
Paradise News:
Naira now trading at 545/$ in parallel market
More Picks
1
Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
You Are A Bandit-Lover, Join Them In Zamfara For Shawarma – Femi Adesina Fires Gumi -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
6
Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors -
Kemi Filani Blog,
9 hours ago
8
“I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
"You bit the finger that fed you" Comedian MC Morris accuses Simi of turning her back on him and others who helped her grow after she made it in the industry -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...