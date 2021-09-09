Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Cricket: Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone by five wickets in opener
The Punch
- Cricket: Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone by five wickets in opener
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone in Cricket World Cup qualifier
National Accord:
Cricket W/Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Sierra Leone by 5 wickets in opener
My Celebrity & I:
Cricket: Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone by five wickets in opener
The News Guru:
Cricket W/Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Sierra Leone by 5 wickets in opener
More Picks
1
Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne -
Kanyi Daily,
18 hours ago
6
BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
7
Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
8
BBNaija S6: Jaypaul's mum in tears as she campaigns for son -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
NYSC to partner Actors’ Guild on talent hunt, movie production — DG -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Emmanuel reveals why he wants Angel -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
