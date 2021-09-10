Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
SEx SAGA – Popular Actor, Odunlade Adekola Opens Up Following Allegations That He Demands Sex For Role From Budding Actresses (Video)
Salone
- What do you guys got to say about this' Well known yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola has reacted to reports that he demands for sex from young actresses before giving them roles.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
