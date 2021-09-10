Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Ohanaeze denies rallying supports for Tinubu, says Nigerians can’t elect sick President again in 2023
News photo Daily Post  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the highest Igbo socio-cultural organization led by Chief Chidi Ibe, has denied the endorsement of the former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Nigerians can’t elect another sick President, Ohanaeze denies rallying supports for Tinubu Nigerian Eye:
2023: Nigerians can’t elect another sick President, Ohanaeze denies rallying supports for Tinubu
Nigerians can’t elect sick President again in 2023 – Ohanaeze denies rallying supports for Tinubu Edujandon:
Nigerians can’t elect sick President again in 2023 – Ohanaeze denies rallying supports for Tinubu
2023: Ohanaeze Denies Rallying Supports For Tinubu, Says Nigerians Can’t Elect Sick President Again In 2023 Online Nigeria:
2023: Ohanaeze Denies Rallying Supports For Tinubu, Says Nigerians Can’t Elect Sick President Again In 2023
2023: Nigerians Can’t Elect Sick A President Again In 2023 – Ohanaeze Slams Tinubu Anaedo Online:
2023: Nigerians Can’t Elect Sick A President Again In 2023 – Ohanaeze Slams Tinubu
2023: Ohanaeze denies rallying supports for Tinubu See Naija:
2023: Ohanaeze denies rallying supports for Tinubu
Nigerians can’t elect another sick president in 2023 – Ohanaeze denies supporting Tinubu Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians can’t elect another sick president in 2023 – Ohanaeze denies supporting Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
7 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Phone network shut down in Katsina - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info