BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu predicts five housemates to make it to finals Daily Post - Popular entertainer, Uti Nwachukwu has predicted top five Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, season 6 housemates to make it as top five. The BBA reality star listed WhiteMoney, Liquorose, Pere, Angel and Cross as the top five housemates.



News Credibility Score: 99%