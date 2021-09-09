Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Imo state has uncovered a church used as a baby factory in the state.

 

A statement released by CSP Michale Abattam, spokesperson of the state police command, says on Sept

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Five arrested as police uncover church used as 'baby factory' in Imo
Police Uncover Church Used As Baby Factory In Imo Benco News:
Police Uncover Church Used As Baby Factory In Imo
Imo police arrest pastor, others for using church as baby factory Within Nigeria:
Imo police arrest pastor, others for using church as baby factory
Police uncover Church used as baby factory in Imo | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police uncover Church used as baby factory in Imo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Police Uncover Church Used As Baby Factory, Arrest Pastor And Others In Imo Tori News:
Police Uncover Church Used As Baby Factory, Arrest Pastor And Others In Imo


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: Jaypaul's mum in tears as she campaigns for son - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info