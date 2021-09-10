Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Plateau Rescue Update: Governor Lalong To Inaugurate Task Force On Land Grabbing
News photo Leadership  - Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong has asked the people of Plateau State to take advantage of the Anti-Land Grabbing Law signed early this year and

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plateau Govt sets up special task force against land grabbing Vanguard News:
Plateau Govt sets up special task force against land grabbing
Plateau government to inaugurate anti-land grabbing task force Nigerian Tribune:
Plateau government to inaugurate anti-land grabbing task force
Land Grabbing: Task Force will recover all stollen lands – Gov. Lalong Daily Times:
Land Grabbing: Task Force will recover all stollen lands – Gov. Lalong
Plateau govt sets up special task force against land grabbing The Punch:
Plateau govt sets up special task force against land grabbing
Lalong To Inaugurate Task Force On Land Grabbing Independent:
Lalong To Inaugurate Task Force On Land Grabbing
Plateau Govt. sets up special task force against land grabbing Prompt News:
Plateau Govt. sets up special task force against land grabbing


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 7 hours ago
8 You Are A Bandit-Lover, Join Them In Zamfara For Shawarma – Femi Adesina Fires Gumi - Naija News, 18 hours ago
9 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info