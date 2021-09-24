Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Brymo releases '9' a Two-part Album Dedicated to His Love | Listen to "Èsan" & "Harmattan and Winter"
Bella Naija  - Afrobeat and Soul singer Brymo has released his ninth solo album, titled "9." The project, which has two parts: "Èsan" and "Harmattan and Winter" has nine - BellaNaija.com. September 10, 2021

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Brymo - 9: Harmattan & Winter (Album) - Download Mp3 Yaba Left Online:
Brymo - 9: Harmattan & Winter (Album) - Download Mp3
Brymo Dedicates New Album, ‘9’ To The Love Of His Life Too Xclusive:
Brymo Dedicates New Album, ‘9’ To The Love Of His Life
Music: Brymo – 9: Harmattan & Winter (Album) Naija Parrot:
Music: Brymo – 9: Harmattan & Winter (Album)
Brymo Dedicates New Album, ‘9’ To The Love Of His Life Tunde Ednut:
Brymo Dedicates New Album, ‘9’ To The Love Of His Life
Jaguda.com:
VIDEO: Brymo – Harmattan & Winter
Brymo – Harmattan & Winter (FULL ALBUM) Naija on Point:
Brymo – Harmattan & Winter (FULL ALBUM)


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 7 hours ago
8 You Are A Bandit-Lover, Join Them In Zamfara For Shawarma – Femi Adesina Fires Gumi - Naija News, 18 hours ago
9 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info