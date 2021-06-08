Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


France grants citizenship to 12,000 foreigners as a reward for working on the front line during Covid pandemic
Linda Ikeji Blog  - France has granted citizenship to more than 12,000 foreign-born health workers to thank them for their services during the Covid crisis.

 

The French government made the a

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: France grants citizenship to 12,000 foreign frontline workers The Punch:
COVID-19: France grants citizenship to 12,000 foreign frontline workers
Foreign Health Workers Granted Citizenship In France Biz Watch Nigeria:
Foreign Health Workers Granted Citizenship In France
France Grants Citizenship To 12,000 Foreign COVID-19 Frontline Workers Independent:
France Grants Citizenship To 12,000 Foreign COVID-19 Frontline Workers
France Grants Citizenship To 12,000 Foreign COVID-19 Frontline Workers Global Village Extra:
France Grants Citizenship To 12,000 Foreign COVID-19 Frontline Workers
France Grants Citizenship to 12,000 Foreigners as a Reward For Working on the Front Line During COVID-19 Pandemic Monte Oz Live:
France Grants Citizenship to 12,000 Foreigners as a Reward For Working on the Front Line During COVID-19 Pandemic


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
7 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Phone network shut down in Katsina - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info