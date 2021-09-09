Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB?s sit-at-home order was only on social media, Imo people came out - Uzodinma speaks on Buhari's visit
Linda Ikeji Blog  - IPOB?s sit-at-home order was only on social media, Imo people came out - Uzodinma speaks on Buhari's visit

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo visit: Empty streets must have hit Buhari hard - Aisha Yesufu Daily Post:
Imo visit: Empty streets must have hit Buhari hard - Aisha Yesufu
IPOB order grounds activities in Imo as Buhari visits Nigerian Tribune:
IPOB order grounds activities in Imo as Buhari visits
Gov Uzodinma tells Buhari that Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Uzodinma tells Buhari that 'Imo people love you so much'
Naija News:
'You're All Jokers' - Uzodinma Mocks IPOB Over Buhari's Visit To Imo
IPOB sit-at-home Order Is Social Media Propaganda, Imo People Welcomed Buhari – Gov. Uzodinma Nigeria Breaking News:
IPOB sit-at-home Order Is Social Media Propaganda, Imo People Welcomed Buhari – Gov. Uzodinma
IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order Was Only On Social Media - Governor Uzodinma Mocks Group Tori News:
IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order Was Only On Social Media - Governor Uzodinma Mocks Group


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Emir Of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska Dies In Abuja Hospital After 47 Years On The Throne - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
7 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: Why I would end my 'outside' relationship - Saskay - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Phone network shut down in Katsina - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info