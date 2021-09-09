Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

There are people who fate has ruled will only be happy in marriage as second, third or fourth wives or married to widows - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu has again come out to promote the culture of polygamy.

 

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ugezu opined that some women have been destined to find happi

6 hours ago
