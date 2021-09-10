It is wrong to share photos of your married baby daddy - Eriata Ese tells women Linda Ikeji Blog - Big Brother Naija star and actress, Eriata Ese has said that it is wrong for baby mamas to share photos of their married baby daddies. Ese was reacting to a post on Tuface's baby mama, Pero Adeniyi sharing his photos each time he visits their kids.



