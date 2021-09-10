Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Intercepts Arms, Military Uniforms, Cocaine, 600,000 Bottles Of Codeine Coming Through Lagos Port
The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted smuggled arms and ammunition, military uniforms, cocaine and thousands of bottles of codeine.
The area comptroller of the Tin Can Island ...

22 hours ago
1 Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention - Salone, 9 hours ago
4 New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment, 21 hours ago
5 “He is just being misunderstood, he has no wahala" - Cross expresses fondness for General Pere - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
6 Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 African Union suspends Guinea's membership in the wake of Military coup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Manchester United manager confirms Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle United on Saturday - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
9 IPOB?s sit-at-home order was only on social media, Imo people came out - Uzodinma speaks on Buhari's visit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity-PDP chieftain - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
