Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian govt replies Afenifere, says farm estates has nothing to do with Ruga, Ranches
Daily Nigerian  - The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority, NALDA, Paul Ikonne says the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estate by the Federal Government has nothing to do with Ruga or ranches.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, Ranches The Guardian:
FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, Ranches
FG Replies Afenifere, Says Farm Estates Not Ruga, Ranches The Street Journal:
FG Replies Afenifere, Says Farm Estates Not Ruga, Ranches
FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, Ranches — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, Ranches — NEWSVERGE
FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, Ranches Prompt News:
FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, Ranches
FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, ranches The Eagle Online:
FG replies Afenifere, says farm estates not Ruga, ranches
Farm Estates: Buhari Govt Launch ‘Farm Estates’, Afenifere React Anaedo Online:
Farm Estates: Buhari Govt Launch ‘Farm Estates’, Afenifere React


   More Picks
1 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 7 hours ago
8 You Are A Bandit-Lover, Join Them In Zamfara For Shawarma – Femi Adesina Fires Gumi - Naija News, 18 hours ago
9 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info