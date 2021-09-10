Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Femi Adesina: Military Sending Bandits to God
News photo Daily Trust  - The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said the military is sending bandits to God to answer for their sins. The presidential spokesman said this while reacting to the ongoing military operation in the North West.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

