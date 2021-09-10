Post News
Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Police in Rivers State has rescued five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on the Bonny coastal waters.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Police parade kidnap suspect, pirate in Rivers
Vanguard News:
Police rescue eight kidnap victims in Rivers, nab one suspect
Nigerian Tribune:
Police rescue 8 kidnap victims, parade sea pirate in Rivers
Ripples Nigeria:
Police rescues eight abducted passengers in Rivers
PM News:
Police rescue kidnapped boat passengers in Rivers
Pulse Nigeria:
Police rescue 8 passengers kidnapped by sea pirates in Rivers
Prompt News:
Police rescue 8 passengers kidnapped by sea pirates in Rivers
Tori News:
Police Rescue Five Boat Passengers Abducted By Suspected Pirates On Rivers Waterways
More Picks
1
Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
SEx SAGA – Popular Actor, Odunlade Adekola Opens Up Following Allegations That He Demands Sex For Role From Budding Actresses (Video) -
Salone,
17 hours ago
3
Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Lagos DPO Detains Lover As Service Pistol Goes Missing After Alleged Office Sex -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
5
Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu predicts five housemates to make it to finals -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
“I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
12 hours ago
10
New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems -
Sidomex Entertainment,
9 hours ago
