'I don't know what I have to do for people to respect me': Neymar hits out at his critics after becoming Brazil's top-scorer in World Cup qualifying
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Neymar has hit out at his critics after becoming Brazil's top-scorer in World Cup qualifying.

 

The 29-year-old PSG forward was on the scoresheet in Brazil's 2-0 success

2 hours ago
Neymar demands more respect from Brazil fans Daily Post:
Neymar demands more respect from Brazil fans
Neymar demands more respect from Brazil fans Daily Times:
Neymar demands more respect from Brazil fans
I Deserve More Respect From You All – Neymar Tells Brazil Fans Naija Loaded:
I Deserve More Respect From You All – Neymar Tells Brazil Fans
Neymar Seeks More Respect From Brazil Fans Fresh Reporters:
Neymar Seeks More Respect From Brazil Fans
Neymar Wants More Respect From Fans, Media After Becoming Brazil Global Village Extra:
Neymar Wants More Respect From Fans, Media After Becoming Brazil's Top Scorer


