Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“My brother Olajide Sowore will never die in vain”- Omoyele Sowere vows
Oyo Gist
- According to report reaching oyogist.com, Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, says his younger brother, Olajide, will not die in vain.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
247 U Reports:
My brother will never die in vain — Sowore
Nigerian Eye:
My brother will never die in vain — Sowore
Top Naija:
Sowore vows to avenge his brother’s death
Tori News:
My Brother Will Never Die In Vain —Sowore
More Picks
1
Lagos DPO Detains Lover As Service Pistol Goes Missing After Alleged Office Sex -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
2
Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere -
Legit,
11 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu predicts five housemates to make it to finals -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
“I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
18 hours ago
6
New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems -
Sidomex Entertainment,
15 hours ago
7
Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
8
Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention -
Salone,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...