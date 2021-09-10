Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwara police arrests five suspected ritualists, recover remains of victim
Daily Post  - Five suspected ritualists have been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command over the alleged murder of a sex worker simply identified as Abigail for

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Five suspected ritualists nabbed in Kwara with murdered victim Nigerian Tribune:
Five suspected ritualists nabbed in Kwara with murdered victim
Police nab 5 over ‘killing’ of sex worker in Kwara Daily Trust:
Police nab 5 over ‘killing’ of sex worker in Kwara
Police arrest five suspected ritualists for beheading commercial sex worker in Kwara Within Nigeria:
Police arrest five suspected ritualists for beheading commercial sex worker in Kwara
Police Nab 5 Suspected Ritualists in Kwara, Recover Human Body Parts Tunde Ednut:
Police Nab 5 Suspected Ritualists in Kwara, Recover Human Body Parts
Police Nab 5 Suspected Ritualists in Kwara, Recover Human Body Parts Naija News:
Police Nab 5 Suspected Ritualists in Kwara, Recover Human Body Parts


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
8 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 "You bit the finger that fed you" Comedian MC Morris accuses Simi of turning her back on him and others who helped her grow after she made it in the industry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info