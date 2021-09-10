Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity-PDP chieftain
News photo News Diary Online  - Chief Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, says President Muhammadu Buhari has made remarkable achievements in Nigeria, in spite [...]

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity - PDP chieftain The Guardian:
Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity - PDP chieftain
Buhari has made remarkable achievements in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain, Idahosa Daily Post:
Buhari has made remarkable achievements in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain, Idahosa
Buhari has made remarkable achievements – PDP chieftain Daily Nigerian:
Buhari has made remarkable achievements – PDP chieftain
Buhari has made remarkable achievements in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain, Idahosa My Celebrity & I:
Buhari has made remarkable achievements in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain, Idahosa
Buhari Has Made Remarkable Achievements, In Spite Of Insecurity – PDP Chieftain The Street Journal:
Buhari Has Made Remarkable Achievements, In Spite Of Insecurity – PDP Chieftain
Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain National Accord:
Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain
Buhari has made remarkable achievements in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain, Idahosa Nigerian Eye:
Buhari has made remarkable achievements in spite of insecurity – PDP chieftain, Idahosa
PDP Chieftain, Idahosa: Buhari Has Made Remarkable Achievements In Spite Of Insecurity Fresh Reporters:
PDP Chieftain, Idahosa: Buhari Has Made Remarkable Achievements In Spite Of Insecurity


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention - Salone, 9 hours ago
6 New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment, 21 hours ago
7 Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 African Union suspends Guinea's membership in the wake of Military coup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 IPOB?s sit-at-home order was only on social media, Imo people came out - Uzodinma speaks on Buhari's visit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity-PDP chieftain - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info