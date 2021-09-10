Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NYSC DG Visits Zamfara Camp, Assures Corps Members Of Safety
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NYSC assures Zamfara corps members of safety Nigerian Tribune:
NYSC assures Zamfara corps members of safety
NYSC assures corps members of safety Vanguard News:
NYSC assures corps members of safety
NYSC Assures Corps Members Of Safety Across Nigeria The Trent:
NYSC Assures Corps Members Of Safety Across Nigeria
NYSC assures corps members of safety Prompt News:
NYSC assures corps members of safety


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention - Salone, 11 hours ago
6 New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment, 23 hours ago
7 “He is just being misunderstood, he has no wahala" - Cross expresses fondness for General Pere - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
8 Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity-PDP chieftain - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
9 Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 African Union suspends Guinea's membership in the wake of Military coup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info