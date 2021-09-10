Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Cup to serve as FIFA –ranking tournament!
News photo Prompt News  - World football –governing body, FIFA has confirmed that the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament taking place in the City of Lagos 15th – 21st September will be employed for ranking of participating teams.

19 hours ago
