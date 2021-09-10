Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Manchester United manager confirms Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle United on Saturday
Nigerian Tribune
- Man. Utd manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has confirmed that returning star, Cristiano Ronaldo, will make his second Man. U debut against Newcastle United.
45 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Man Utd vs Newcastle: I will put pressure on Solskjaer - Ronaldo
Complete Sports:
Solskjaer: 'There Will Be No Issues Managing Ronaldo'
Naija Loaded:
I Will Put Pressure On Solskjaer – Ronaldo Reveals Ahead Of Ma Utd Clash With Newcastle Utd
Independent:
Ronaldo Will Make Man Utd Return Against Newcastle – Solskjaer
Daily Nigerian:
Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle United – Solskjaer
The News Guru:
We'll enjoy playing against Ronaldo and Man Utd - Newcastle boss
Legit 9ja:
"I'm Going To Put Pressure On Ole To Start Me Against Newcastle" - Ronaldo Reveals.
More Picks
1
Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
8
Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors -
Kemi Filani Blog,
10 hours ago
10
“I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
