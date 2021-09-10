Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Manchester United manager confirms Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle United on Saturday
Nigerian Tribune  - Man. Utd manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has confirmed that returning star, Cristiano Ronaldo, will make his second Man. U debut against Newcastle United.

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man Utd vs Newcastle: I will put pressure on Solskjaer - Ronaldo Daily Post:
Man Utd vs Newcastle: I will put pressure on Solskjaer - Ronaldo
Solskjaer: Complete Sports:
Solskjaer: 'There Will Be No Issues Managing Ronaldo'
I Will Put Pressure On Solskjaer – Ronaldo Reveals Ahead Of Ma Utd Clash With Newcastle Utd Naija Loaded:
I Will Put Pressure On Solskjaer – Ronaldo Reveals Ahead Of Ma Utd Clash With Newcastle Utd
Ronaldo Will Make Man Utd Return Against Newcastle – Solskjaer Independent:
Ronaldo Will Make Man Utd Return Against Newcastle – Solskjaer
Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle United – Solskjaer Daily Nigerian:
Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle United – Solskjaer
We The News Guru:
We'll enjoy playing against Ronaldo and Man Utd - Newcastle boss
"I Legit 9ja:
"I'm Going To Put Pressure On Ole To Start Me Against Newcastle" - Ronaldo Reveals.


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Update: Schools in Kaduna state to reopen on September 12 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
8 Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
10 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info