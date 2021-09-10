Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World Bank, UNN support FG on natural capital accounts -Official
News photo The Punch  - The World Bank and University of Nigeria, Nsukka are set to support the Federal Government to develop Natural Capital Accounting in the country, a university official said on Friday

