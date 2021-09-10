Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No vibes killer here – Tuface Idibia speaks from US
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian Music legend, Tuface Idibia has made cryptic comments on his social media account following his trip to the US, on the heels of his family crisis.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“No vibes killer here”– Tuface Idibia comments on his family crisis Oyo Gist:
“No vibes killer here”– Tuface Idibia comments on his family crisis
No vibes killer here – Tuface Idibia speaks from US See Naija:
No vibes killer here – Tuface Idibia speaks from US
No vibes killer here – Tuface Idibia speaks from US Paradise News:
No vibes killer here – Tuface Idibia speaks from US
No vibes killer here – 2FaceIdibia speaks from US Edujandon:
No vibes killer here – 2FaceIdibia speaks from US


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention - Salone, 9 hours ago
6 New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment, 21 hours ago
7 Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 African Union suspends Guinea's membership in the wake of Military coup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 IPOB?s sit-at-home order was only on social media, Imo people came out - Uzodinma speaks on Buhari's visit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari has made remarkable achievements, in spite of insecurity-PDP chieftain - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info