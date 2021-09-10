Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oscar N. Onyema elected to the Board of World Federation of Exchanges
News photo National Accord  - By TENEBE ANTHONIA, Lagos – The Group Managing DirectorChief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group (“NGX Group”) Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, has been [...]

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NGX Group CEO elected to the Board of World Federation of Exchanges Business Day:
NGX Group CEO elected to the Board of World Federation of Exchanges
Onyema joins Board of World Federation of Exchanges Prompt News:
Onyema joins Board of World Federation of Exchanges
Onyema joins Board of World Federation of Exchanges Pulse Nigeria:
Onyema joins Board of World Federation of Exchanges
Oscar Onyema, Nine Others Join WFE Board Global Village Extra:
Oscar Onyema, Nine Others Join WFE Board


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 SEx SAGA – Popular Actor, Odunlade Adekola Opens Up Following Allegations That He Demands Sex For Role From Budding Actresses (Video) - Salone, 19 hours ago
3 Lagos DPO Detains Lover As Service Pistol Goes Missing After Alleged Office Sex - The Herald, 14 hours ago
4 Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
7 Attacks on schools must stop, says UN chief - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu predicts five housemates to make it to finals - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 14 hours ago
10 New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info