Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG spent N6trn on terrorism war, lost N5.4trn to tax evasion — EFCC Chairman
News photo Vanguard News  - Nigeria spent over N6 trillion in combat terrorism between 2008 and now, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abrulrasheed Bawa, has revealed.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Terrorism war, tax evasion claim N11.4trn –EFCC Chairman The Punch:
Terrorism war, tax evasion claim N11.4trn –EFCC Chairman
Nigeria spends N6tr on war against terrorism, loses N5.4tr to tax evasion – EFCC chairman The Nation:
Nigeria spends N6tr on war against terrorism, loses N5.4tr to tax evasion – EFCC chairman
Nigeria spent N6trn to fight terrorism in 13 years, EFCC discloses The Guardian:
Nigeria spent N6trn to fight terrorism in 13 years, EFCC discloses
FG spent N6trn on terrorism war, lost N5.4trn to tax evasion — EFCC Chairman Point Blank News:
FG spent N6trn on terrorism war, lost N5.4trn to tax evasion — EFCC Chairman


   More Picks
1 Lagos DPO Detains Lover As Service Pistol Goes Missing After Alleged Office Sex - The Herald, 23 hours ago
2 Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Attacks on schools must stop, says UN chief - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
7 New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
9 Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention - Salone, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info