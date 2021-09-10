Nigeria: Lebanese pleads guilty of cyber-crime in Lagos Court, forfeits N100 million, luxury SUV, iPhones to Federal Government







A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a Lebanese national, Hamza Koudeih, to one-year imprisonment or ... Global Upfront - Koudeih, according to the plea bargain, was sentenced to one-year imprisonment or N1 million fine in lieu of jailA Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a Lebanese national, Hamza Koudeih, to one-year imprisonment or ...



News Credibility Score: 99%