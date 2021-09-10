Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria: Lebanese pleads guilty of cyber-crime in Lagos Court, forfeits N100 million, luxury SUV, iPhones to Federal Government
News photo Global Upfront  - Koudeih, according to the plea bargain, was sentenced to one-year imprisonment or N1 million fine in lieu of jail



A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a Lebanese national, Hamza Koudeih, to one-year imprisonment or ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

