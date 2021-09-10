Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cricket W/Cup Qualifier: Nigeria Beat Sierra Leone, Lucky Makes History
Channels Television  - Nigeria women's cricket team have started their ICC T20 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 5 wickets victory over West Africa rivals Sierra Leone in Gaborone, Botswana.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cricket: Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone by five wickets in opener The Punch:
Cricket: Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone by five wickets in opener
Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone in Cricket World Cup qualifier Peoples Gazette:
Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone in Cricket World Cup qualifier
Cricket W/Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Sierra Leone by 5 wickets in opener National Accord:
Cricket W/Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Sierra Leone by 5 wickets in opener
Cricket: Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone by five wickets in opener My Celebrity & I:
Cricket: Nigeria defeat Sierra Leone by five wickets in opener
Cricket W/Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Sierra Leone by 5 wickets in opener The News Guru:
Cricket W/Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Sierra Leone by 5 wickets in opener


   More Picks
1 Arsenal sign 9-Year-old Nigerian boy from Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara kill 6, abduct many in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 We are collaborating with sister agencies to rescue Obasanjo’s workers - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Lionel Messi cries tears of joy after surpassing Pele to become highest scoring South American male footballer (photo/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Where Are We Heading To? Naira Now Trading At 545/$ In Parallel Market - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 Hours after Odunlade Adekola debunked involvement in sex for movie roles, Nkechi Blessing calls out other actors - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
8 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Say no to fake yash to avoid cancer - Actress Rita Edochie tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 "You bit the finger that fed you" Comedian MC Morris accuses Simi of turning her back on him and others who helped her grow after she made it in the industry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info