Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU tasks National Assembly to pass bill against proliferation of state universities
Daily Post  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called on the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency pass into Law a Bill that will amend the Nigeria Universities Commission NUC Act which allows for the uncontrollable establishment of State ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Proliferation of universities: ASUU calls on NASS to pass the bill to amend NUC Act Vanguard News:
Proliferation of universities: ASUU calls on NASS to pass the bill to amend NUC Act
ASUU tasks National Assembly to pass bill against proliferation of state universities Nigerian Eye:
ASUU tasks National Assembly to pass bill against proliferation of state universities
Proliferation of universities: ASUU calls on NASS to pass the bill to amend NUC Act Prompt News:
Proliferation of universities: ASUU calls on NASS to pass the bill to amend NUC Act
ASUU Tasks National Assembly To Pass Bill Against Proliferation Of State Universities Online Nigeria:
ASUU Tasks National Assembly To Pass Bill Against Proliferation Of State Universities


   More Picks
1 Lagos DPO Detains Lover As Service Pistol Goes Missing After Alleged Office Sex - The Herald, 19 hours ago
2 Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu predicts five housemates to make it to finals - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 “I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 18 hours ago
6 New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention - Salone, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info