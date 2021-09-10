#EndSARS: Nigerian Police Admit Killing Protester In Oyo









The Nigerian Police Force on Friday said its operatives shot dead one of the EndSARS protesters simply identified as Dada in the Olomi Academy area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The police explained that ...



