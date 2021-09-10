Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention
Salone  - Yoruba Nation agitators have announced it will commence protest on Saturday, September 11. According to TheNation, the rally is based on solidarity and support for embattled Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho currently in detention in Cotonou. In the ...

2 hours ago
Igboho: Yoruba Nation rally resumes Saturday The Nation:
Igboho: Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date To Resume Rally Naija Loaded:
Yoruba Nation agitators resume rally tomorrow PM News:
Igboho: Agitators Announce Plans To Resume Yoruba Nation Protest Naija News:
Igboho: Agitators Announce Plans To Resume Yoruba Nation Protest Tunde Ednut:
Yoruba Nation National Rally Resumes In 24 Hours [SEE VENUE AND TIME] The Genius Media:
Yoruba Nation: Agitators Reveals Plans To Resume Protest Anaedo Online:
Yoruba Nation agitators resume rally tomorrow See Naija:
Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho Tori News:
