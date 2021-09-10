Delta govt will not provide land for ranching –Official

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Lagos DPO Detains Lover As Service Pistol Goes Missing After Alleged Office Sex - The Herald,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Imo police uncover popular church used as baby factory, arrest pastor and others - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Why Farm estates is different from Ruga and ranches, FG replies Yoruba Group Afenifere - Legit,
14 hours ago
|
4
|
Police rescue five boat passengers kidnapped by suspected pirates on Rivers waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu predicts five housemates to make it to finals - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
“I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it” – International superstar, Tems writes about her experience with Drake - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
New music: how to Download and stream "Crazy Tings" by Tems - Sidomex Entertainment,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar - Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Bandits have devised a means to escape air strikes - Sheikh Gumi reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Agitators Announce Date for Rally to Protest Igboho’s Detention - Salone,
6 hours ago