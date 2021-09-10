Actors Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi set to wed, release pre-wedding photos







The Nollywood couple has been dating for a while now and is set to become husband and wife. Linda Ikeji Blog - Actors Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi are about to tie the knot.The Nollywood couple has been dating for a while now and is set to become husband and wife.



