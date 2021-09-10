Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Actors Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi set to wed, release pre-wedding photos
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actors Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi are about to tie the knot.

 

The Nollywood couple has been dating for a while now and is set to become husband and wife.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

